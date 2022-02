HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After beating West Perry in the quarterfinals, the Chestnut Ridge Lions fell in the PIAA Class AA Semifinals to Saucon Valley Panthers, 34-22.

The Lions beat West Perry 32-24.

At 160, Chestnut Ridge’s Luke Moore lost to Saucon Valley’s Jared Rohn by pinfall.

At 172, the Lions’ Daniel Moore lost to the Panthers’ Jake Jones.