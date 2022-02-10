Chestnut Ridge, Brookville advance to quarterfinal duals

HERSHEY, PA (WTAJ) — Brookville and Chestnut Ridge advance to the quaterfinals earning wins in the opening round of the PIAA State Dual Championships.

Chestnut Ridge, ranked second by PA Power Wrestling, controlled its match with Lackawanna Trail, winning 35-21. Easton Mull and Daniel Moore earning wins by pinfall.

Things were much tighter for Warriors, who edged Burgettstown 31-30. Brookville earned pinfalls from Logan Oakes, and Jackson Zimmerman. Zimmerman’s win served as a huge momentum swing in the bout.

Also competing Thursday, Forest Hills fell to Boiling Springs 34-22. After a fast start, and 9-0 lead, the Bubblers settled in controlling the match to advance.

The quarterfinal pairings and schedule is listed below. Quarterfinal bouts begin at noon, with semifinal action starting at 8 p.m.

FRIDAY – CLASS AA

Benton vs. Brookville – Mat 1

West Perry vs. Chestnut Ridge – Mat 4