Cervelli to give up catching for Pirates

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 30: Francisco Cervelli #29 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a grand slam in the fourth inning during game one of the doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on September 30, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Francisco Cervelli has caught his last game for the Pirates.

The now former Pirates backstop told DKPittsburghSports.com that he will no longer catch games after suffering his sixth concussion.

Cervelli has been on the injured list since May 25th, and there is no clear position for him when he comes back. Possibly a corner infielder position but the Buccos are pretty set at those positions with Josh Bell and Colin Moran.

Francisco is on the last year of his three year 33 million dollar deal he signed after the 2016 season.