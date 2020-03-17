Central to move to LHAC starting in 2021-2022

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – No high school sports are being played currently, but notable news popped up Tuesday.

The Central Dragons will be moving conferences in a little more than a year. The school district voted to rejoin the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference in all sports, starting in the 2021-2022 academic year. Stacy Kuster confirmed the news to WTAJ Tuesday afternoon.

Central had been competing in the Mountain League, which will soon be down to seven schools. Central replaces Cambria Heights as the Highlanders move to the Heritage Conference.