MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Central and Bellwood-Antis both entered Monday’s contest at 2-0.

After three innings, Central was leading Bellwood 9-1. In the bottom of the fourth, the Dragons put up 7 runs to end things early with a final score of 16 to 1.

Central’s Hunter Smith tripled, doubled and had six RBI. Hunter Klotz had three hits for Central. Cooper Guyer had an RBI single for the lone run for Bellwood.

Jonah Snowberger was the winning pitcher. He struck out eight batters in four innings.