UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Dragons dominated the Lancaster Catholic Lancers 13-2 in the PIAA 3A State title.

The Dragons had 15 hits with no errors for their second state title.

Central dominated all season. They out-scored opponents by more than 300 runs. Friday’s 11-run win was the team’s 21st double-digit victory.

Head coach A.J. Hoenstein said the team was a little tense. When the team entered the locker room, someone had written “26-1,” in reference to the undefeated streak.

“If that’s all they want to play,” said Paxton Kling, a senior outfielder. “Go ahead. That’s what the score says for itself. If you want to if you want to mess with the gods of baseball. 13 to two. I mean, it just came to them. So but we’re luckily happy to win this game. And it was a great feeling.”