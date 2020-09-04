Center of attention: Steelers’ Pouncey eyes delicate balance

FILE – Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. Pouncey still isn’t thrilled with the collective bargaining agreement the NFL passed just as the pandemic lockdown began. Pouncey says the NFL has never been hurting for money and believes the Players Association should have held out for everything it wanted. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey says he’s still not thrilled with the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the players’ association.

The two sides agreed to a lengthy extension in March. Pouncey says the players should have held out for more money.

Pouncey, an eight-time Pro Bowler, says he doesn’t believe the owners when they complain about potential revenue shortfalls.

Despite his stance, the 31-year-old says he’s eager to start his 11th season in the middle of Pittsburgh’s offensive line.