Center of attention: Steelers’ Pouncey eyes delicate balance

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey says he’s still not thrilled with the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the players’ association.
The two sides agreed to a lengthy extension in March. Pouncey says the players should have held out for more money.
Pouncey, an eight-time Pro Bowler, says he doesn’t believe the owners when they complain about potential revenue shortfalls.
Despite his stance, the 31-year-old says he’s eager to start his 11th season in the middle of Pittsburgh’s offensive line.