Centennial Conference announces no football will be played in the fall

(WTAJ) — The Centennial Conference announced Tuesday afternoon that it will suspend any inter-collegiate competition for sports scheduled for the fall semester.

Per the release below, the Conference will reevaluate this decision by the end of September. However, football will not be played in the fall. The Conference will explore the possibility of shifting certain fall sports, including football, to the spring.

Former State College quarterback Brady Dorner is headed to Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster County to play for the football team.

The Centennial Conference competes in the NCAA’s Division III. These schools are located in Maryland and Pennsylvania.