Castillo ends losing skid as Reds top Pirates 4-2 in Game 1

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Steven Brault delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched six strong innings to pick up his first victory in nearly a year as the Cincinnati Reds edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Castillo struck out eight and walked two to earn his first win since Sept. 13, 2019.

The 27-year-old, a 15-game winner and an All-Star last season, had dropped seven straight decisions.

Nick Castellanos hit his 11th home run for the Reds, a solo shot off Steven Brault that gave Castillo the kind of support he’s lacked most of this season.

