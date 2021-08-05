Carpenter advances to AAABA semifinals

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Carpenter blew out North Carolina Thursday, 12-1 in the AAABA Tournament quarterfinals, becoming the lone central Pennsylvania team left standing.
Brandon Lane recorded three hits, driving in three runs in the victory.
Martella’s (Johnstown-2) and Johnston Realty (Altoona-2) both lost their quarterfinal matchups, exiting the tournament.
PCCA plays New Brunswick Friday at The Point, at 7 p.m.. The winner advances to the finals to take on the winner of Philadelphia and New Orleans.
Thursday Scores
New Orleans 10, Altoona-2 0
New Brunswick 2, Maryland State 1
Philadelphia 12, Johnstown-2 4
Johnstown 12, North Carolina 1
Wednesday Scores:
Johnstown-2 8, Columbus 6
New Orleans 10, Brooklyn-2 0
Altoona-2 9, Cleveland 5
North Carolina 7, Brooklyn 5
Maryland State 6, Youngstown 5
New Brunswick 9, Altoona 1
Johnstown 10, Buffalo 6
Tuesday’s Scores:
Johnstown-2 14, Brooklyn-2 2
New Orleans 16, Columbus 6
Altoona-2 18, Zanesville 1
Philadelphia 10, Clevelan 0
Maryland State 13, Brooklyn 2
North Carolina 4, Youngstown 3
Johnstown 11, Altoona 1
Monday’s Scores
Columbus 20, Brooklyn-2 7
Cleveland 13, Zanesville 1
Philadelphia 16, Altoona-2 0
Brooklyn 7, Youngstown 4
Maryland State 12, North Carolina 3
New Orleans 12, Johnstown-2 2
Altoona 6, Buffalo 3
Johnstown 5, New Brunswick 4
