Carpenter advances to AAABA semifinals

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
AAABA Tournament PCCA 0802

A PCCA hitter enjoys a 2-run triple Monday during the first day of the AAABA Tournament

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Carpenter blew out North Carolina Thursday, 12-1 in the AAABA Tournament quarterfinals, becoming the lone central Pennsylvania team left standing.

Brandon Lane recorded three hits, driving in three runs in the victory.

Martella’s (Johnstown-2) and Johnston Realty (Altoona-2) both lost their quarterfinal matchups, exiting the tournament.

PCCA plays New Brunswick Friday at The Point, at 7 p.m.. The winner advances to the finals to take on the winner of Philadelphia and New Orleans.

Thursday Scores
New Orleans 10, Altoona-2 0
New Brunswick 2, Maryland State 1
Philadelphia 12, Johnstown-2 4
Johnstown 12, North Carolina 1

Wednesday Scores:
Johnstown-2 8, Columbus 6
New Orleans 10, Brooklyn-2 0
Altoona-2 9, Cleveland 5
North Carolina 7, Brooklyn 5
Maryland State 6, Youngstown 5
New Brunswick 9, Altoona 1
Johnstown 10, Buffalo 6

Tuesday’s Scores:
Johnstown-2 14, Brooklyn-2 2
New Orleans 16, Columbus 6
Altoona-2 18, Zanesville 1
Philadelphia 10, Clevelan 0
Maryland State 13, Brooklyn 2
North Carolina 4, Youngstown 3
Johnstown 11, Altoona 1

Monday’s Scores
Columbus 20, Brooklyn-2 7
Cleveland 13, Zanesville 1
Philadelphia 16, Altoona-2 0
Brooklyn 7, Youngstown 4
Maryland State 12, North Carolina 3
New Orleans 12, Johnstown-2 2
Altoona 6, Buffalo 3
Johnstown 5, New Brunswick 4

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss