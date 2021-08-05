Carpenter advances to AAABA semifinals

A PCCA hitter enjoys a 2-run triple Monday during the first day of the AAABA Tournament

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Carpenter blew out North Carolina Thursday, 12-1 in the AAABA Tournament quarterfinals, becoming the lone central Pennsylvania team left standing.

Brandon Lane recorded three hits, driving in three runs in the victory.

Martella’s (Johnstown-2) and Johnston Realty (Altoona-2) both lost their quarterfinal matchups, exiting the tournament.

PCCA plays New Brunswick Friday at The Point, at 7 p.m.. The winner advances to the finals to take on the winner of Philadelphia and New Orleans.

Thursday Scores

New Orleans 10, Altoona-2 0

New Brunswick 2, Maryland State 1

Philadelphia 12, Johnstown-2 4

Johnstown 12, North Carolina 1

Wednesday Scores:

Johnstown-2 8, Columbus 6

New Orleans 10, Brooklyn-2 0

Altoona-2 9, Cleveland 5

North Carolina 7, Brooklyn 5

Maryland State 6, Youngstown 5

New Brunswick 9, Altoona 1

Johnstown 10, Buffalo 6

Tuesday’s Scores:

Johnstown-2 14, Brooklyn-2 2

New Orleans 16, Columbus 6

Altoona-2 18, Zanesville 1

Philadelphia 10, Clevelan 0

Maryland State 13, Brooklyn 2

North Carolina 4, Youngstown 3

Johnstown 11, Altoona 1



Monday’s Scores

Columbus 20, Brooklyn-2 7

Cleveland 13, Zanesville 1

Philadelphia 16, Altoona-2 0

Brooklyn 7, Youngstown 4

Maryland State 12, North Carolina 3

New Orleans 12, Johnstown-2 2

Altoona 6, Buffalo 3

Johnstown 5, New Brunswick 4