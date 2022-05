HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Harrisburg Senators 5-2 in Thursday night’s game from FNB Field in Harrisburg.

Matt Burrows had a season-high eight strikeouts and retired 13-straight batters in the Curve’s win.

Liover Peguero had two RBIs off a pair of hits, including a third inning solo home run.

In the ten games prior to Wednesday’s game, the Curve put up a combined 85 runs, compared to just 27 runs in the previous ten.