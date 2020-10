JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – It only took Greg Burke three months to get back on the sidelines.

Burke confirmed to WTAJ Wednesday he was hired as the Richland girls basketball coach. The former boys coach at Richland stepped down in July to spend more time with his daughter Bella, but now he’ll get to be her coach, just like his son Caleb.

Burke turned the Richland boys into a power, including winning 87 games the past four seasons.