Bucks’ Antetokounmpo joins Brewers’ ownership group

FILE – In this July 20, 2021, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo holds the NBA Championship trophy, left, and Most Valuable Player trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Milwaukee. One month after leading the Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century, Antetokounmpo is teaming up with the city’s other major pro sports franchise by joining the Milwaukee Brewers’ ownership group. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Buck star Giannis Antetokounmpo is teaming up with the city’s other major pro sports franchise by joining the Milwaukee Brewers’ ownership group.

Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio and Antetokounmpo said they finalized this agreement in May.

Antetokounmpo said he and the team kept it quiet at the time because they didn’t want to distract the Bucks’ playoff run and the early part of the Brewers’ season.

Antetokounmpo said he started thinking about getting involved in ownership of a pro sports franchise last year while he was in the NBA playoff bubble at Walt Disney World.