Bryce Jordan Center will be Polling site for 2020 Election

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – With about a month till the 2020 General Election, Penn State and Centre County Board of Elections partnered together to make the Bryce Jordan Center a polling site.

The BJC will also allow early voting, which will take place Oct. 7-10, Oct. 14-17, and Oct. 21-24. The deadline to vote in Pennsylvania is Oct. 19.

Voters can visit https://centrecountyvotes.com/wheretovote to find their assigned general election poll site. For information on early voting, visit https://centrecountyvotes.com/votingcenter/. Visit www.centrecountyvotes.com for additional election information.

