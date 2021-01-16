Bryant earns split with Saint Francis

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – In an unusual season, there’s not a lot of downtime, especially in the NEC.

Less than 24 hours after getting their first win in six tries, the Saint Francis men’s basketball team fell to Bryant 72-63 Friday at DeGol Arena.

The Red Flash held the Bulldogs to well under their season average in points per game (91.1), including a season-low 72 Friday.

“I thought we took a step forward today defensively. After a hard-fought game last night, we came in with a focus defensively. A lot of that credit goes to Eric Taylor and Andy Helton, the guys that do a bulk of our scouting and are responsible for our defense. We played well enough defensively to win the game.



Going up against a team like Bryant, who is so potent on offense, you have to knock down some shots. We went 3-for-22 from three and one or two of them were bad shots. In the game of basketball, you have to be able to make shots. You only get so many stops and you need to convert those into points. But I thought we took a step forward defensively.”