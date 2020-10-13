Brown quits as coach of Australian men’s team for Olympics

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State coach Agnus Berenato is taking a leave of absence following recent surgery for breast cancer.

The former Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech coach announced her cancer diagnosis in September of last year and underwent surgery in early October.

She says she plans to take a leave of absence until spring of 2021. Associate head coach Khadija Head will serve as interim coach this season.

Head also coached with Berenato at Pittsburgh. Berenato has 483 wins in 33 seasons and was awarded the WBCA Carol Eckman Integrity in Coaching Award at the 2019 women's Final Four.