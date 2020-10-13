SYDNEY (AP) — Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown has quit as head coach of the Australian men’s basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics.
Brown informed Basketball Australia he could no longer commit to the job because of uncertainties around his professional future and the difficulties of traveling internationally with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 76ers fired Brown a day after his seventh season with the team ended in a first-round postseason sweep in August.
He took the Australian job on a short-term deal in November but the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 complicated the arrangement.
Brown quits as coach of Australian men’s team for Olympics
