Brockington showing he belongs in the Big Ten

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – For Philadelphia native Izaiah Brockington, Saturday’s win over Iowa meant more than just avenging the last time he played in the Palestra.

The redshirt sophomore guard, who transferred from St. Bonaventure, poured in a career-high 23 points in Saturday’s win over Iowa. The former Bonnie, despite a strong start to the season, is still playing with a chip on his shoulder trying to prove himself worth of playing in the Big Ten.

“It’s almost like he’s trying to earn a scholarship,” Pat Chambers said.