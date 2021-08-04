Both Johnstown teams, one from Altoona advance out of group play

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Both Johnstown teams, and one from Altoona advanced out of the group stage at the AAABA Tournament.

Johnstown-2, Martella’s Pharmacy, plays Philadelphia at noon Thursday at The Point, while Carpenter Capital faces North Carolina at the Point Thursday at 7. Altoona-2, Johnston Reality, Draws New Orleans at Forest Hills High school at 1 p.m.

You can see group stage scores below.

Wednesday Scores:

Johnstown-2 8, Columbus 6

New Orleans 10, Brooklyn-2 0

Altoona-2 9, Cleveland 5

North Carolina 7, Brooklyn 5

Maryland State 6, Youngstown 5

New Brunswick 9, Altoona 1

Johnstown 10, Buffalo 6

Tuesday’s Scores:

Johnstown-2 14, Brooklyn-2 2

New Orleans 16, Columbus 6

Altoona-2 18, Zanesville 1

Philadelphia 10, Clevelan 0

Maryland State 13, Brooklyn 2

North Carolina 4, Youngstown 3

Johnstown 11, Altoona 1



Monday’s Scores

Columbus 20, Brooklyn-2 7

Cleveland 13, Zanesville 1

Philadelphia 16, Altoona-2 0

Brooklyn 7, Youngstown 4

Maryland State 12, North Carolina 3

New Orleans 12, Johnstown-2 2

Altoona 6, Buffalo 3

Johnstown 5, New Brunswick 4