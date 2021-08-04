Both Johnstown teams, one from Altoona advance out of group play

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
AAABA Baseball 2021

AAABA Baseball 2021

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Both Johnstown teams, and one from Altoona advanced out of the group stage at the AAABA Tournament.

Johnstown-2, Martella’s Pharmacy, plays Philadelphia at noon Thursday at The Point, while Carpenter Capital faces North Carolina at the Point Thursday at 7. Altoona-2, Johnston Reality, Draws New Orleans at Forest Hills High school at 1 p.m.

You can see group stage scores below.

Wednesday Scores:
Johnstown-2 8, Columbus 6
New Orleans 10, Brooklyn-2 0
Altoona-2 9, Cleveland 5
North Carolina 7, Brooklyn 5
Maryland State 6, Youngstown 5
New Brunswick 9, Altoona 1
Johnstown 10, Buffalo 6

Tuesday’s Scores:
Johnstown-2 14, Brooklyn-2 2
New Orleans 16, Columbus 6
Altoona-2 18, Zanesville 1
Philadelphia 10, Clevelan 0
Maryland State 13, Brooklyn 2
North Carolina 4, Youngstown 3
Johnstown 11, Altoona 1

Monday’s Scores
Columbus 20, Brooklyn-2 7
Cleveland 13, Zanesville 1
Philadelphia 16, Altoona-2 0
Brooklyn 7, Youngstown 4
Maryland State 12, North Carolina 3
New Orleans 12, Johnstown-2 2
Altoona 6, Buffalo 3
Johnstown 5, New Brunswick 4

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss