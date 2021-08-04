Both Johnstown teams, one from Altoona advance out of group play

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Both Johnstown teams, and one from Altoona advanced out of the group stage at the AAABA Tournament.
Johnstown-2, Martella’s Pharmacy, plays Philadelphia at noon Thursday at The Point, while Carpenter Capital faces North Carolina at the Point Thursday at 7. Altoona-2, Johnston Reality, Draws New Orleans at Forest Hills High school at 1 p.m.
You can see group stage scores below.
Wednesday Scores:
Johnstown-2 8, Columbus 6
New Orleans 10, Brooklyn-2 0
Altoona-2 9, Cleveland 5
North Carolina 7, Brooklyn 5
Maryland State 6, Youngstown 5
New Brunswick 9, Altoona 1
Johnstown 10, Buffalo 6
Tuesday’s Scores:
Johnstown-2 14, Brooklyn-2 2
New Orleans 16, Columbus 6
Altoona-2 18, Zanesville 1
Philadelphia 10, Clevelan 0
Maryland State 13, Brooklyn 2
North Carolina 4, Youngstown 3
Johnstown 11, Altoona 1
Monday’s Scores
Columbus 20, Brooklyn-2 7
Cleveland 13, Zanesville 1
Philadelphia 16, Altoona-2 0
Brooklyn 7, Youngstown 4
Maryland State 12, North Carolina 3
New Orleans 12, Johnstown-2 2
Altoona 6, Buffalo 3
Johnstown 5, New Brunswick 4
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you