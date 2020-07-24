Blue Jays to play majority of home games in Buffalo

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Danny Barnes during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday, June 11, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

(WTAJ) — The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Friday that they will hold a majority of their home schedule at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y.

Sahlen Field is home to the club’s Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. The Blue Jays said that an updated schedule will be released soon, revealing where else they will be playing for their “home” schedule.

This announcement came after The Pennsylvania Department of Health did not approve the Blue Jays to play their schedule at PNC Park.

“We are extremely grateful to have a home in Buffalo this season, thanks to the openness, creativity and partnership of the Buffalo Bisons, Major League Baseball, and Blue Jays staff, who have worked tirelessly to prepare us for games at Sahlen Field,” said Mark Shapiro, president and CEO of the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays To Stage Majority Of 2020 Home Games In Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/BxlV7cgieJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 24, 2020

“This process has no doubt tested our team’s resilience, but out players and staff refuse to make excuses. We are determined to take the field on Opening Day today, and for the coming months, with the same intensity and competitiveness that our fans expect,” Shapiro continued.

The Blue Jays will kick off their 60-game sprint on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:40 p.m.