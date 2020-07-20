Blue Jays in discussions with Pirates to use PNC Park

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Pirates might be getting new tenants for this season.

Monday, the team released a statement indicating it is in discussions with the Toronto Blue Jays to allow them to use PNC Park for their home games. The Canadian Federal Government denied the Blue Jays plea to play their home games in Canada due to the high volume of travel between Canada and the U.S.

“If we are able to safely accommodate, not only will it bring additional international attention to our city, it will also bring with it jobs and revenue for local hotels, restaurants and other businesses that will support the Blue Jays organization as well as additional visiting teams,” the Pirates said in a statement.