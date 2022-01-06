Watt named team MVP for third-straight season

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) – For the third-straight season, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was voted MVP by his teammates.
Watt is the only player in team history to win the award in three-straight seasons, and the fifth to win it three or more times.
Watt set the Steelers’ single-season sack record with 21.5 and counting. He is one sack shy from tying Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record at 22.5. Watt and big brother JJ are the only players since 1982 to have 70 plus sacks in their first five seasons in the league.
Watt and the 8-7-1 will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1 on CBS for the first-ever Week 18.
