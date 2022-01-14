Watt, Heyward named First-Team All Pro

Denver Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel (9) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and T.J. Watt (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) – The Steelers might be chasing the honor of winning this year’s Super Bowl, but as the playoffs are set to get underway, two defensive players were named to the First Team All-Pro squad Friday, Jan. 14.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward were honored Friday afternoon by being named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro team. The duo has been nearly unstoppable on defense this season, combining for 32.5 sacks and 153 total tackles.

Watt, who was honored as an edge rusher, was one of five players who were named unanimously, and one of two defensive players named unanimously. This is Watt’s third consecutive year winning the award, just days after he tied Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s NFL single-season record with 22.5 sacks.

Heyward, who is also the Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year away, is named to the all-pro team for the first time since 2019 and fourth of his career.

Both men are looking to suit up as the Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card round of the playoffs on Sunday night at 8:15 p.m.