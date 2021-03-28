Tyson Alualu expected to re-sign with Steelers after “change of heart”

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu, who agreed to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this free agency period, reportedly had a “change of heart” and is expected to re-sign with the black and gold.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Alualu is expected to re-sign with the Steelers on a two year deal. Pelissero tweeted on Saturday that Alualu tested positive for COVID-19 prior to making a trip to Jacksonville to sign a deal to join the Jaguars.
It reportedly gave Alaulu more time to reconsider the move and led him to ultimately making the decision to stay in Pittsburgh.
Alualu spent his first six seasons with the Jaguars before joining the Steelers in 2017. Since then, he has only missed two games and has been a significant contributor to their defense. Last season, he recorded 38 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
TJ Watt, Joe Haden among others were more than happy to hear the news of Alualu’s change of heart.