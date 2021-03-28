Tyson Alualu expected to re-sign with Steelers after “change of heart”

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) celebrates as a field goal-attempt by Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) goes wide from the hold of Rigoberto Sanchez (8) during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu, who agreed to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this free agency period, reportedly had a “change of heart” and is expected to re-sign with the black and gold.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Alualu is expected to re-sign with the Steelers on a two year deal. Pelissero tweeted on Saturday that Alualu tested positive for COVID-19 prior to making a trip to Jacksonville to sign a deal to join the Jaguars.

After initially agreeing to terms with the #Jaguars, veteran DE Tyson Alualu had a change of heart and now is re-signing with the #Steelers on a two-year deal, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 27, 2021

It reportedly gave Alaulu more time to reconsider the move and led him to ultimately making the decision to stay in Pittsburgh.

Crazy backstory: Tyson Alualu was going to sign with the #Jaguars, but couldn’t make the trip after testing positive for COVID, per sources. He’d built his dream home in Pittsburgh, has kids in school, and with 10 days to think, he decided to stay. https://t.co/oeVQv9W2ie — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 27, 2021

Alualu spent his first six seasons with the Jaguars before joining the Steelers in 2017. Since then, he has only missed two games and has been a significant contributor to their defense. Last season, he recorded 38 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

TJ Watt, Joe Haden among others were more than happy to hear the news of Alualu’s change of heart.