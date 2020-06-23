Two Steelers players previously tested positive for COVID-19

Coach Mike Tomlin met with reporters on a Zoom call for about 30 minutes Tuesday.

He revealed that two of his players had previously tested positive for COVID-19, recovered and are “back to work.”

He also said both players are not at the facility.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.

Tomlin hit on a number of different topics Tuesday including supporting his players if they decide to kneel during the national anthem, moving training camp to Heinz Field, and the team’s current depth chart.

You can see the entire virtual press conference here.