Tomlin signs contract extension

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Steelers announced today that Head Coach Mike Tomlin signed a one-year contract extension.

“I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin’s contract through the 2021 season,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II.

“Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we pursue our goal of winning another championship.”

“I am very appreciative of this contract extension and opportunity and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 12 seasons,” said Tomlin.

“We have a goal of winning the organization’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn’t be more excited about this upcoming season.”

The extension keeps Tomlin through the 2021 season.