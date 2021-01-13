Tomlin: a lot of work ahead after Steelers’ playoff flameout

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey sat on the bench, their 11th season together over. Their future uncertain. Their pain obvious.

The end of the 2020 season wasn't supposed to come so quickly. Yet it barreled down on the Pittsburgh Steelers from the first snap of a 48-37 wild-card loss to Cleveland on Sunday night, the one that Pouncey sent sailing over Roethlisberger's head and into the end zone. Cleveland's Karl Joseph fell on it for a touchdown.