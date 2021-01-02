Three Steelers placed on Reserve/COVID list before Browns game

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) dives into the end zone in front of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) with a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced three players have been placed on the reserve/COVID list, including: defensive back Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron, and linebacker Cassius Marsh.

All three players will not be available for tomorrow’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

The team elevated offensive tackle Anthony Coyle and wide receiver Deon Cain to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad, and elevated tight end Kevin Rader and kicker Matthew Wright to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacements.

Earlier today, the Steelers also announced that defensive tackle Cam Heyward, center Maurkice Pouncey and linebacker T.J. Watt would not make the trip to Cleveland. Head Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would not be playing against the Browns.

This Sunday’s game in Cleveland against the Pittsburgh Steelers is currently scheduled for 1 p.m. on CBS.