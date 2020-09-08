The Steelers are holding on to Devlin Hodges after all

Pittsburgh waived quarterback Devlin Hodges on Sunday after he started six games in 2019.

Just one day later, the team announced “Duck” Hodges will stay with the team on the practice squad.

We've signed QB Devlin Hodges to the practice squad!@BordasLaw pic.twitter.com/3qkovXDV1F — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 7, 2020

Hodges slid into a starting spot after Ben Roethlisberger missed most of last season with an injury. He eventually beat out Mason Rudolph for the starting job late in the season as a undrafted rookie.

Hodges won his first three games as an NFL starting quarterback and went 3-3 overall as a starter. His play landed him as a fan favorite in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers brought quarterback Josh Dobbs back to town on Sunday which bumped Hodges to the practice squad.

The Steelers also signed former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt Monday.