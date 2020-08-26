The right Fitz: Steelers’ Fitzpatrick looks to build on 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is just fine if the team sticks to the plan that made him an All-Pro last season.

Fitzpatrick’s arrival in a trade last September proved to be the spark that helped the Steelers become one of the NFL’s most dominant defenses.

Fitzpatrick’s five interceptions tied for the team lead and his two touchdowns helped keep the Steelers in playoff contention until late in the season.

The Steelers say Fitzpatrick’s versatility gives them flexibility on defense, but coach Mike Tomlin added they plan to keep Fitzpatrick in his role as the center fielder in the secondary.