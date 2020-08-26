“Super Scout” Bill Nunn nominated for Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Bill Nunn, dubbed a “super scout” for the Pittsburgh Steelers for finding NFL talent at historically Black universities, has been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor.

Nunn was later the team’s assistant director of player personnel. Nunn was a sports writer at the Pittsburgh Courier, one of the most influential publications serving predominantly Black communities in the United States.

His knowledge of players and coaches affiliated with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) led to a job with the Steelers that became a four decades-plus (1968-2013) second career.