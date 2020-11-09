Steelers win, move to 8-0 for first time in franchise history

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) catches a pass for a touchdown as JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) look on in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time in franchise history, the Pittsburgh Steelers move to 8-0 after their 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

It was an ugly start for the Steelers, who put themselves in a 13-0 hole in the first half. Garrett Gilbert, the Cowboys starting quarterback today, made his first career start, and played well.

The Steelers would score right before the half, as Ben Roethlisberger found Juju Smith-Schuster for a 31 yard touchdown. Big Ben hurt his knee on that drive, but would play the remainder of the game.

The Steelers would add a field goal after recovering a fumble, and trailed 13-9.

In the second half, the Steelers defense would make big plays to keep themselves in the game. Minkah Fitzpatrick would intercept a pass on the goal line, leading to a field goal that cut the Cowboys lead to 19-18.

With two minutes left in the game, Big Ben found Eric Ebron for an eight yard touchdown, giving the Steelers their first lead of the game.

The defense would need to make two stops in the final two minutes, and did so to secure the win.

They will host the Bengals next Sunday after playing three straight away games.