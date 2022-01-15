Steelers wideout Smith-Schuster to return to action

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Juju Smith-Schuster announced that he has recovered from his injury just in time for the playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Saturday, Smith-Schuster tweeted that he recovered from his season-ending shoulder injury quicker than expected.
Before getting hurt, Smith-Schuster caught 15 passes for 129 yards for the 2021 season. The Steelers and Chiefs face-off Sunday night.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.