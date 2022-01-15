Steelers wideout Smith-Schuster to return to action

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates after scoring on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Juju Smith-Schuster announced that he has recovered from his injury just in time for the playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Saturday, Smith-Schuster tweeted that he recovered from his season-ending shoulder injury quicker than expected.

Before getting hurt, Smith-Schuster caught 15 passes for 129 yards for the 2021 season. The Steelers and Chiefs face-off Sunday night.