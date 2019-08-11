Steelers Wide Reciever Coach Passes Away

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced this morning that wide receiver coach Darryl Drake passed away this morning. He was just 62 years old.

Steelers President Art Rooney II released this statement:

“We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake’s passing this morning. Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.



Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time.”

Art Rooney II, Pittsburgh Steelers President