Steelers Wide Reciever Coach Passes Away

This is a 2018 photo of Darryl Drake of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Friday, February 9, 2018 when this image was taken. SOURCE: AP Photo

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced this morning that wide receiver coach Darryl Drake passed away this morning. He was just 62 years old.

Steelers President Art Rooney II released this statement:

“We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake’s passing this morning. Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.


Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time.”

 Art Rooney II, Pittsburgh Steelers President

Pittsburgh Steelers

