Steelers welcome new faces to Pittsburgh

The Steelers welcomed former first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh.

Miami traded the defensive back to the Steelers in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick and a swap of late-round picks.

The team also welcomed quarterback Paxton Lynch to take over practice squad duties from Seattle Mason Rudolph steps into the starting quarterback role after a season-ending injury to Ben Roethlisberger.

Quarterback Devlin Hodges was promoted to the backup role with Big Ben sidelined.

