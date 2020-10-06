Steelers welcome fans back to Heinz Field

The Pittsburgh Steelers will let fans into the gates at Hienz Field for the first time this season.

With Governor Wolf’s amendments to spectator limits, the Steelers announced the team will have 7,500 people in the stadium – allowing room for about 5,500 fans in the stands.

Priority will go to season-ticket holders who did not opt out for the season. The team will use a computer simulation to pick through those season-ticket holders.

According to the release, there is a chance some season-ticket holders will not be able to attend the team’s next home game.

The Steelers are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.