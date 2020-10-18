Steelers trounce Browns, move to 5-0 for first time since 1978

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) is greeted by teammates in the end zone after intercepting a pass buy Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and taking it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers now sit at 5-0 after defeating the Cleveland Browns 38-7 Sunday, led by the Steelers defense who forced two turnovers.

The Steelers defense would record five sacks on Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield. Of his two interceptions, one of them was returned for a touchdown by the Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Steelers use a balance offensive attack, as James Conner would eclipse 100 yards rushing, and Ben Roethlisberger would throw for over 150 yards and one touchdown.

Rookie Chase Claypool made big plays again and added another touchdown after scoring four last week.

The Steelers move to 5-0 for the first time since 1978, when they went 14-2 in route to a Super Bowl victory.

The Steelers will play next week against the Tennessee Titans, in a game that had to be rescheduled due to the Titans players and staff testing positive for COVID-19.