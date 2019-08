In this photo from Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake talks to a receiver during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh. The team said Drake, who joined the coaching staff in 2018, died early Sunday morning, Aug. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Twitter, the Pittsburgh Steelers released a special decal they will wear this season to honor their late wide receiver coach, Darryl Drake.

We will wear this decal on our helmets this season in honor of Coach Darryl Drake. pic.twitter.com/bj6JZhH0aU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 17, 2019

The Steelers will be in action tonight as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will start at 7:30 pm.