Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges passes during the second half an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Devlin Hodges will start against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

At his weekly news conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex currently streaming on https://t.co/Q0tMPSY0o7, Coach Mike Tomlin said Devlin Hodges will be the starting quarterback when the #Steelers host the Browns at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Heinz Field. — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) November 26, 2019

This comes days after Devlin Hodges replaced Mason Rudolph in the second half of their game against the Cincinnati, leading the team to a 16-10 win.

The Steelers will take on the Browns at 1 pm eastern time on CBS.