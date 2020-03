You could soon see more than one Watt brother on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers are set to sign fullback Derek Watt from the Los Angeles Chargers.

The #Steelers are giving former #Chargers FB Derek Watt a deal worth $3.25M per year, source said. … or, more than double what TJ is making this year. I figure that’ll change at some point 😂 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Watt is the brother of TJ and JJ Watt. TJ is currently a linebacker for the Steelers. JJ is a defensive end for the Houston Texans and is a former NFL defensive player of the year.