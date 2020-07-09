Steelers to require fans to wear masks at home games in 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass the ball during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 26, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WTAJ) – If you’re headed to Heinz Field this fall to see a Steelers game, you’ll need to be masked.

“Our goal is to still have fans at Heinz Field this year with the understanding that social distancing, as well as all fans being required to wear masks, will play a role in the capacity to ensure a safe atmosphere,” Burt Lauten, the Steelers’ director of communications, said in a statement Wednesday. “We will continue to work with the NFL and public health officials to finalize plans for fans to attend our home games.”

The Steelers announced in May that they would be holding back 50% of their ticket allotment to prepare for the inevitable of limited fans. They also said that any season ticket holder can apply for a full refund of the 2020 season without losing their ability to renew for the 2021 season.