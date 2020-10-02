Steelers-Titans game rescheduled to Week 7

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) crosses the goal line for a touchdown on an 84-yard play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game that was postponed earlier this week has been rescheduled for late October, in week 7 of the NFL Schedule.

The game will be played Sunday, October 25 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. The game was set to happen this Sunday, but multiple Titans players and staff tested positive for COVID-19 after their win against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

The Steelers and Ravens were set to play in Week 7 and now their game has been pushed to Week 8. The game will also be a 1 pm start time on Sunday, November 1.

The Steelers and Titans now each have a Week 4 bye and the Ravens bye, originally set for Week 8, will now be in Week 7.