The Steelers hope to have a couple standout tight ends this season.

Of course, that depends if veteran Vance McDonald can stay healthy. He has not played a full 16-game season in his NFL career and missed some time last season with a shoulder injury.

McDonald is joined by newcomer Eric Ebron who had 66 receptions for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018. Ebron signed to Pittsburgh as a free agent before this season.

