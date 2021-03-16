Steelers terminate contract with Vince Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) is brought down by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams, top, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their contract with linebacker Vince Williams.

Williams was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. During his career in Pittsburgh, he played in 121 games and started in 69 of them. He had 444 career tackles and 48 tackles for loss.

Williams also had 43 quarterback hits, 20.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions. On Monday night, Williams tweeted that he could “hear the streets calling.”

I can hear the streets calling. — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) March 16, 2021

This termination should save the Steelers about $4 million in salary cap space.