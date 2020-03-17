Steelers tag Dupree, Foster retires on first day of NFL free agency

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals prior to an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree. The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree Monday, March 16, 2020, just hours before the NFL-mandated deadline for teams to use the designation.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The NFL got back to business on Monday as the free agent negotiation period began Monday at noon ET.

Noon ET. Monday was also the deadline to franchise-tag players, and the the Pittsburgh Steelers used that option on linebacker Bud Dupree. The deal is for one year and about 16 million dollars.

The Steelers also created more cap space by restructuring the deals of tight end Vance McDonald, kicker Chris Boswell, and cornerback Joe Haden.

Pittsburgh also cut ties with linebacker Anthony Chickillo and Mark Barron, and also wide receiver Johnny Holton.