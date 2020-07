The Pittsburgh Steelers reported for training camp Tuesday.

July 28 marked the first day NFL teams could begin training camp. The Steelers are holding camp at Heinz Field this summer because the NFL required all teams to hold camp at team facilities.

The team will not have any preseason games this season and training camp rosters have been reduced from 90 players to 80.

Pittsburgh is set to open the season on Sept. 14 at the New York Giants.