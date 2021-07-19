Steelers sign Melvin Ingram, former Chargers DE to one-year deal

CARSON, CA – DECEMBER 22: Defensive end Melvin Ingram #54 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Dignity Health Sports Park on December 22, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram, to a one-year deal.

After attracting the interest of the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins during his free agency offseason, Ingram will head to western Pennsylvania after a club meeting with the Steelers, Monday, July 19.

Ingram spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Chargers where he tallied 49 sacks as a three-time Pro Bowler. Ingram missed nine games during his final stint with the Chargers in 2020 due to a knee injury.

This deal comes just in time for the Steelers to report to training camp.

