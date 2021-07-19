Steelers sign Melvin Ingram, former Chargers DE to one-year deal

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram, to a one-year deal.
After attracting the interest of the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins during his free agency offseason, Ingram will head to western Pennsylvania after a club meeting with the Steelers, Monday, July 19.
Steelers signing pass-rusher Melvin Ingram to one-year contract. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/F9Pckxwgp9— NFL (@NFL) July 19, 2021
Ingram spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Chargers where he tallied 49 sacks as a three-time Pro Bowler. Ingram missed nine games during his final stint with the Chargers in 2020 due to a knee injury.
This deal comes just in time for the Steelers to report to training camp.
