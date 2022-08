PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Steelers have resigned kicker Chris Boswell to a four year $20 million dollar extension. Boswell has spent all seven seasons in his NFL career with the Steelers where he has connected on 88.3% of his field goals for his career.

Last season Boswell was 36-40 on field goal attempts with a long of 56 yards.

The extension ties Boswell with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker as the highest paid kickers in NFL history.