LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — With the 84th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Texas A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal in the third round.

Leal joins Pitt QB Kenny Pickett and Georgia WR George Pickens as the Steelers’ newest players.

Lead was a first-team All-American last season, recording 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss for the Aggies.