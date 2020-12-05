Steelers rookie LB Highsmith ready to fill in for Dupree

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree grimaces as walks on the sideline after being injured playing against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 19-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense will have a new look when it faces Washington.

Rookie linebacker Alex Highsmith will make his first NFL start in place of veteran Bud Dupree, who was lost for the season with a knee injury suffered in a win over Baltimore.

The Steelers selected Highsmith in the third round of the draft out of Charlotte and he’s already made an impact, picking off a pass against the Ravens last month that keyed a comeback victory.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler says Highsmith has come along quickly and never asks the same question twice. The Steelers can lock up a playoff berth with a victory Monday.