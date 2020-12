Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer, right, forces a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The ball was recovered by the Steelers. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to try to clinch the AFC North title with a new-look offensive line.

The Steelers (11-2) have ruled out rookie left guard Kevin Dotson for their visit to Cincinnati.

Dotson suffered a shoulder injury in a loss to Buffalo after replacing starter Matt Feiler, who was lost for the season in the same game with a pectoral injury. J.C. Hassenauer will likely take over at left guard. Hassenauer started two games at center earlier this season.